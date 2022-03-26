Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €45.40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Prosus has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

