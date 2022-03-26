Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proterra.
Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter.
Shares of PTRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 1,823,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,115. Proterra has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
