Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. 51,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,925,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,601 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Proterra by 220.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proterra by 110.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

