Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,855 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

