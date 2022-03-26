Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Proximus stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

