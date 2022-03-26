PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

