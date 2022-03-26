Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

