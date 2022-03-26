Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $1,249,663.82 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pure Storage stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.44.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
