Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $1,249,663.82 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

