PutinCoin One Day Volume Hits $1,792.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $640,252.19 and approximately $1,792.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,616.96 or 0.99767294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.