Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Shares Down 13%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was down 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 204,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 368,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Puxin ( NYSE:NEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 644.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

