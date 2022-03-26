Pyrk (PYRK) Achieves Market Cap of $24,351.21

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $24,351.21 and $756.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003087 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

