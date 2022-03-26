Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

PXS stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

