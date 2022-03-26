Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for GAN Limited Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAN has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $57,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

