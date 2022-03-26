Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Decreased by B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $82.97 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

