Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

DFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $28,192,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,058,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

