Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Decreased by Raymond James

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

