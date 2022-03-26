Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

