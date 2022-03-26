Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Analysis

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million 5.23 $60.38 million N/A N/A Q2 $498.72 million 7.10 -$112.75 million ($2.00) -31.11

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -476.66% -54.15% Q2 -22.61% -6.22% -2.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WM Technology and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Q2 0 2 8 0 2.80

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 86.54%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Q2.

Risk & Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q2 beats WM Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

