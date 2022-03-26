Qtum Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00018373 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $812.31 million and $163.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,063,697 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

