Quebecoin Reaches Market Cap of $11,907.25 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a market cap of $11,907.25 and $10.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.