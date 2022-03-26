Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,770.14).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

