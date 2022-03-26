Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

QIPT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

