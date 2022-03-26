Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.