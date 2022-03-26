Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Critical Survey

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.77 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -10.49 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.35%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -9.65, indicating that its stock price is 1,065% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.