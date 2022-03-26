Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.79.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.