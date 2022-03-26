RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
