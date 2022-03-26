RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.