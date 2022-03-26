Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

