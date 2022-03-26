Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

CVE stock opened at C$20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 billion and a PE ratio of 77.59. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders bought a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

