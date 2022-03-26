Raymond James Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.01.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.97 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.67.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

