Raymond James Boosts PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.35

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Shares of CVE PSH opened at C$0.84 on Friday. PetroShale has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$554.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.