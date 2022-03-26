RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

