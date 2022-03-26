Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

