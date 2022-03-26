Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 2.79 on Friday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redbox (Get Rating)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.