ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $20.38 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $57,479.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,434.24 or 1.00039147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00136792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00267930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

