Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 14,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,916,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $477,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,555. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,467,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

