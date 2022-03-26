Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

