Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

