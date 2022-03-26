Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

IVV opened at $454.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.76 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

