Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

