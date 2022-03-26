Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,491.20 ($32.80).

REL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,670 ($35.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,330 ($30.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of REL traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,305 ($30.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,268.09. The stock has a market cap of £44.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.96%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

