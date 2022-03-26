Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JELD. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.