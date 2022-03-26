Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn ($6.00) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

