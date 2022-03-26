Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.