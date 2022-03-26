Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.95 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

