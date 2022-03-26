Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $24,206,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

