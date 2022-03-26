Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,161 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

