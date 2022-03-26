Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,240 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

