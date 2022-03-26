Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,214. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

