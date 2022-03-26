Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

