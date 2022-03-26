Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

